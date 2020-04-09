Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Patch Notes For Update 13.01 On PC

The latest update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is out now on PC following its release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of March. Update version 13.01.00 adds two new variant monsters, introduces a “layered weapons” feature, and implements a number of bug fixes.

The new update is 1.45GB and you can download an optional 1.72GB high resolution texture pack as well. This is also the last major update that will release on consoles before coming to PC–from this point on, all updates will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC at the same time.

The headline additions for this update are two new monster variants: Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang. Both monsters will appear in new special assignments that appear after you’ve finished the main story of Iceborne and unlocked the tundra region in the Guiding Lands. There are new armor sets for each, and the latest Developer Diary video from Capcom delves into the strategies needed to defeat these intimidating new foes.

The update also adds a new weapon layering feature that allows item aesthetics to be customized without changing their stats. You can read more about how layering works here. The level cap for master rank armor upgrades has been raised, too, and there’s a new item that forces a monster to leave the Guiding Lands. The update also adds a variety of new charms, among a host of other additions and fixes.

You can read through the full patch notes here, or see them below.