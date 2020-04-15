Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Out Next Week, Adds Two Very Tough Dragons

Capcom is presenting another brand-new upgrade for Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion next week. Title update 13.5 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and COMPUTER on April 23, and it introduces two brand-new beast versions to quest, together with new equipment to forge.

Initially, Kulve Taroth is returning as the target of a new Master ranking Event Quest. Players will have a chance to slay the Elder Dragon and also craft brand-new Master rank seeker as well as Palico equipment with the materials they’ve carved from it. The materials can also be used to upgrade tools that were acquired from Kulve Taroth Sieges.

Along with Kulve Taroth, Capcom is likewise introducing Arch-Tempered Namielle to the video game, in addition to new devices to craft from the products it goes down. As with Kulve Taroth, Arch-Tempered Namielle will only be available for a limited time as an Event Quest. You can find the Event Quest timetable on the main Monster Hunter website.

In the meanwhile, Iceborne’s Full Bloom Fest occasion is underway on all platforms. The event runs till May 7 and offers players a chance to handle unique Event Quests and also make seasonal gear for your hunter and Palico. You can learn more regarding the Full Bloom Fest on Capcom’s blog.

The Iceborne growth has actually been a huge important as well as commercial success for Capcom. According to the company, the expansion sold greater than 5 million copies as of March 2020. GameSpot awarded it a 9/10 in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne evaluation, with doubter Ginny Woo calling it “a certain enter the future of the franchise.”