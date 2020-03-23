Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Will Add New Monster Alatreon In May

With Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s third new title update happening on March 23, Capcom has gone ahead and teased what the fourth new title update in May will bring: a powerful and fierce dragon named Alatreon.

Alatreon is an elementally unstable Elder Dragon that has appeared in previous games, and judging by the reception, a fan favorite. It first appeared in Monster Hunter 3 and is capable of using multiple elements. In previous games, the monster was able to use Dragon, Thunder, Ice and Fire attacks, depending on a few factors and conditions. No information is available yet on how and if Alatreon will be modified for its addition to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

But taking a step back, other than Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang being added on March 23 and Alatreon arriving in May, Capcom will also be adding a few new monsters to the game in April. Kulve Taroth will be available to fight through a four-player Master Rank quest. Namielle, an Arch-Tempered monster, will also show up in the game. Arch-Tempered monsters are stronger versions of Tempered monsters and usually deal more damage.

The fourth title update in May is the last one in the Monster Hunter World roadmap, and we’ll have to wait and see what else the developers have in store for the game beyond June. Check out the details on Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang revealed by Capcom in Developer Diary 5, as well as information surrounding the brand new layered weapons feature in the third title update.