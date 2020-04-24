Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s 13.5 Update Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

The 13.5 update for Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion is now live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This patch brings two new monster variants to the game, along with some accompanying new gear to craft and other changes.

First is a new Master rank Event Quest called The Eternal Gold Rush, which asks players to slay the glimmering Elder Dragon Kulve Taroth. The Master grade materials you carve from the monster can be used to craft new armor for your hunter and Palico, as well as upgrade weapons you’ve previously obtained from Kulve Taroth Sieges.

In addition to Master rank Kulve Taroth, the 13.5 update introduces an Event Quest revolving around Arch-Tempered Namielle, an even more fearsome variant of the Elder Dragon. The materials it drops can be used to craft new Namielle Tentacle Gamma gear. You can see the new armor sets below.

The Kulve Taroth Event Quest is now live, while the Arch-Tempered Namielle Event Quest will be available for a limited time starting April 30. You can read more details about the 13.5 update on Capcom’s blog.

In other Monster Hunter news, Iceborne’s Full Bloom Fest event is still underway on all platforms. The event runs until May 7 and gives you a chance to take on special Event Quests and earn seasonal gear for your hunter and Palico. You can learn more about the Full Bloom Fest here.