Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s Next Update Adds Layered Weapons and More, Alatreon Returns in May

Capcom has revealed its near future plans for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, detailing the next update as well as teasing what’s coming to the game in May. You can find all the info in the developer diary that we’ve embedded above, but if you’re in a hurry, we’ll quickly go over the main points in this article.

First up, the next patch — update 13.00 — hits on Monday the 23rd March. As previously revealed, it adds two monster variants: Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang — but there’s more. It’ll also add a layered weapon system, letting you change how your weapon looks without actually altering its performance. Capcom says more designs will become available as time goes on.

We’re getting an item that forces monsters to leave the Guiding Lands, too, and the level cap for master rank armour upgrades is being increased. All in all, it sounds like a surprisingly hefty patch.

And then there’s the May update. We only have one piece of information on that right now: it’ll add Alatreon to the game. You can see the fearsome beast in the teaser trailer below.

Alatreon is a huge elder dragon that holds power over multiple elements. It first appeared in Monster Hunter 3, and it’s rejoining the fight in just a couple of months.

Are you looking forward to Iceborne's next update? Are you a fan of Alatreon?