More free items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Today the folks behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons released a set of new items for free. This new set of items comes with some prerequisites – first, you’re going to need to have the update version 1.1.0. Then, for one part of the free items collection, you’re going to have to download the mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

You’ll need to download the game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for your iOS or Android device. Inside that game, you’ll find a special item called Animal Crossing: New Horizons Special Order Ticket. This ticket can be found by clicking the My Nintendo icon in Pocket Camp’s menu.

To make this reward work, you’ll need to have your New Horizons game (on Switch) and your Pocket Camp game (on your smartphone) connected via your Nintendo Account. If you claim the reward, you’ll be given a special download code. That download code can be redeemed in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Items in the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp freebie download:

– 2x mini RVs

– Campsite sign

– OK Motors shirt

– 50 Leaf Tickets (for Pocket Camp)

The items above (for New Horizons) will appear in the Nook Shopping catalogue in your Resident Services kiosk. There’s another freebie that you’ll be getting if you’ve been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on a special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch.

Once you’ve got the update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.1.0, you’ll find a free special edition Nintendo Switch console virtual item. It’s a piece of furniture-type-item, and you’ll find it via a piece of mail. If you don’t have it yet, just wait – it’ll be there!

UPDATE: Apparently everyone gets a Nintendo Switch! If you’ve just got the normal Switch, you’ll get a standard Switch instead of the special edition Animal Crossings Switch. Now, if only we could get an original Nintendo (NES) – fancy!