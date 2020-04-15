More than 70,000 Call of Duty: Warzone players have been banned

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Infinity Ward said last month it banned 50,000 players for cheating in the battle royale game. On Monday, it announced even more bans; 20,000 more players have been issued bans in the few weeks since the last announcement.

“We’ve now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters,” Infinity Ward tweeted. “We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.”

Call of Duty: Warzone was released on March 10. In just over a month since its launch, the free-to-play Call of Duty game reached more than 50 million players. It’s available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. The fast-paced gameplay and unique features are popular with battle royale fans — but it only works if all players are equal. And that means Infinity Ward has to keep a close eye on players looking to cheat for an advantage.

In its March blog post, Infinity Ward outlined its methods for identifying and banning cheaters, but a lot of the details are scarce. And that’s a tactic itself — keeping quiet on all its methods — to keep cheat creators in the dark. Despite that, Infinity Ward promised more details “soon” on “dedicated security updates” and an improved reporting system.

