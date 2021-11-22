Morrisons’ Black Friday deal brings the Nintendo Switch to one of its lowest prices yet.

Morrisons’ Black Friday deal brings Nintendo Switch to one of its lowest prices yet.

One of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we’ve seen comes from MORRISONS!

The Nintendo Switch is normally £279.99, but you can get it for just £230 at the supermarket chain.

That’s £20 less than Amazon’s lowest price for the console.

Morrisons’ Black Friday deals are currently available and will be available until Sunday, November 28. You have one week to take advantage of the discounted price while supplies last.

The original Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen, which is not to be confused with the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

The 2017 launch model was replaced by a revised model in 2019, which included some welcome changes.

It has a newer processor, which extends the battery life from six and a half hours to nine hours.

It’s a steal thanks to Morrisons’ Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, but you’ll have to check stock at your local store first.

The hybrid hardware is ideal for both on-the-go and at-home gaming, making it the ideal Christmas gift for both young and old gamers.

It’s a fun and affordable way to play a wide range of games, including popular games like Fortnite, AAA ports like The Witcher and Skyrim, and Nintendo exclusive IPs like Pokemon and Super Mario.

The new OLED model is slightly larger and comes with a longer list of enhancements, including a 7-inch OLED display.

However, it costs £310, so if you don’t mind the upgrades, the LCD Switch should suffice — especially at this price!

The differences between the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite can be found here.

The differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are discussed.

How to get Naruto Kurama Glider for free in Fortnite Nindo

What you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One’s delay.

Brinkwire Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Brinkwire Tech and Science team?

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]