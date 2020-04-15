Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Clip Shows Johnny Cage Hilariously Try To Worm His Way Out Of Trouble

Are you ready to test your might? The current Mortal Kombat flick, the computer animated Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, has actually gotten here on electronic as well as will certainly soon be readily available on DVD, blu-ray, as well as 4k. Prior to that, however, you can have a look at a special clip from the film listed below.

The movie is set during the lethal tournament with the fate of Earth hanging in the equilibrium. After being reanimated, Scorpion is among those doing battle in Mortal Kombat, alongside familiar faces like Johnny Cage (Joel McHale), Sonya Blade (Jennifer Carpenter), as well as Liu Kang (Jordan Rodrigues).

In the clip, Blade, Cage, and Kang come in person with Scorpion after he sends off a group of mercenaries in a specifically visuals fashion. Now, standing among the mutilated bodies, Cage marvels who, exactly, declared Mortal Kombat as well as looks for a means out of it.

“Did you proclaim Mortal Kombat?” he asks Kang, Blade, and Scorpion. When they all reject stating it, he appears happy. “Good, excellent! Great, then no one requires to pass away. Sheesh,” he says.

Naturally, it’s not mosting likely to be quite that very easy. The red band trailer for the R-rated computer animated film makes it clear there’s no worming your method out of this competition– as well as it’s mosting likely to be a bloody and also harsh fight to the death.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is readily available on electronic release currently. You’ll have the ability to purchase a DVD, blu-ray, or 4k duplicate on April 28. Must you choose up the 4K, Blu-ray, or digital versions of the movie, you’ll get the following unique attributes: