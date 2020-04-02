Mortal Shell Is an Unforgiving Action RPG Coming to PS4 in 2020

And it looks great

If you’re hankering for a new game in the vein of Dark Souls or Bloodborne, you should probably take a look at Mortal Shell. Newly announced from developer Cold Symmetry and publisher PlayStack, the game is a hardcore RPG that looks mightily impressive in its debut trailer. Check it out above.

On the face of it, Mortal Shell appears to be a pretty straightforward soulslike title, but it has some interesting gameplay wrinkles that help it stand out. As you traverse the creepy landscape taking down horrid enemies, you can embody deceased warriors, acquiring their skills and abilities in combat. “Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly widen your understanding of different forms of combat,” reads the press release. Each type of Shell has its own skill tree, too, so it seems there will be plenty to delve into.

The game also features strategic, hard-hitting combat — with magic seemingly playing a larger role — and an open ended campaign, allowing you to make your own way through the world. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays, of course, but the game has made a strong first impression.

Mortal Shell is coming to PlayStation 4 in Q3 2020. Do you like the look of this one? Come out of your shell in the comments below.