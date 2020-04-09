Mortal Shell Looks A Lot Like Sekiro In This New Clip

Cold Symmetry’s Mortal Shell is an all new action-RPG that seems a lot like From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The latest footage released from publishers Playstack certainly has the Dark Souls aesthetic down pat.

In this new footage we can see a parry move that is very similar to the Mikiri Counter or the execute maneuver from Sekiro. In Sekiro, enemies had a posture system, much like armor, that would run out during a fight, prompting the player to perform an execute move with a similar red dot and do mass damage like in the footage above.

Developers trying to imitate the Dark Souls style is nothing new, with titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Code Vein starting to fall under the new ‘souls-like’ genre. Punishing combat and difficult enemies are the staple of a ‘souls-like” game, with many following the examples laid down by From Software.

It’s worth noting that the developers have worked on the upcoming game Ghost of Tsushima, a game that also has a ‘souls-like’ feel and combat, which is why Mortal Shell might have a similar style of combat to it. It is entirely possible that Mortal Shell is actually more like Ghost of Tsushima, but without either of the games out yet we can’t possibly know.

Mortal Shell will be running a beta test sometime before the release. Head over to the official website and follow the prompts to sign up. The game will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in Q3 2020.