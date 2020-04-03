Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget phone with a 5000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

The phone will not be making its way to the U.S.

In February this year, Motorola announced the Moto G Power, a budget phone featuring a hole-punch display and quad rear cameras. The Lenovo-owned company has now launched a “Lite” version of the phone with trimmed-down specs and a less premium design.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display featuring HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

In the camera department, Moto G8 Power Lite has a triple-camera array on the back with a 16MP main sensor, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is an impressive 5,000mAh battery, although the phone doesn’t offer fast charging support. Some of the other key highlights of the new budget phone include a water-repellent design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be going on sale in Mexico and Germany in the coming days. Motorola says the phone will also roll out in select countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia in the coming weeks. In Europe, the phone will be available for €169 ($182). Like the other Moto G8 phones, however, the G8 Power Lite will not be sold in the U.S.