MotoGP 2020 live stream: How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix online from anywhere

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso took first place last Sunday, finishing ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir who audaciously overtook Pramac Ducati’s Jack Millar at the final corner to take second.

The riders return to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria once again this weekend for the second of two races at the circuit, and you can watch all the action by following our guide below on how to get a live stream of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Can the 2020 MotoGP season get any more dramatic? As well as delivering a result that has thrown the championship wide open, last week’s Austrian GP also provided a heart-stopping, high speed crash that would likely be deemed too far-fetched for a Hollywood action film.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo could only muster an eighth-place finish after battling brake issues and has had his overall championship lead now cut down to 11 points.

Dovizioso’s win, meanwhile, has helped him into second in the overall standings, with Maverick Viñales pushed down to second.

The battle for the chequered flag was almost overshadowed however by Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha crashing into the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco, with their out of control bikes narrowly missing Valentino Rossi at turn three of the Red Bull Ring in one of the most dramatic MotoGP incidents in recent memory.

The near-disastrous flashpoint has drawn focus once again on rider safety and much criticism has been made of Zarco’s role in the crash.

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt and the French star could still line up on the grid on the Sunday after undergoing wrist surgery having sustained an arm injury in the collison.

Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week’s Styrian Grand Prix.

MotoGP: Styrian Grand Prix 2020: Where and when?

The Styrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET flag for those in the US.

Hardcore MotoGP fans looking to watch qualifying will need to tune in at 2.10pm CEST/1.10pm BST/8.10am ET on Saturday.

The full schedule for the weekend’s MotoGP action is as follows:

Friday 21st August 2020

Free Practice 1: 9.55am-10.40pm CEST local, 8.55am-9.40am BST, 3.55am-4.40am ET

Free Practice 2: 2.10pm-2.55pm CEST local, 1.10pm-1.55pm BST, 8.10am-8.55pm ET

Saturday 22nd August 2020

Free Practice 3: 9.55am-10.40am CEST local, 8.55am-9.40am BST, 3.55am-4.40am ET

Free Practice 4: 1.30pm-2pm CEST local, 12.30pm-1pm BST, 7.30am-8am ET

Qualifying: 2.10pm-2.50pm CEST local, 1.10pm-1.50pm BST, 8.10am-8.50am ET

Sunday 23rd August 2020

Warm Up: 9.20am-9.40am CEST local, 8.40am-9am BST, 3.40am-4am ET

Styrian Grand Prix 2020: 2pm CEST local, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Watch the 2020 MotoGP: Styrian Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from Spielberg further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Styrian Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix online in the US

NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 MotoGP season in the States, including this Sunday’s action from Austria.

If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you’re all set and can watch via the network’s website – you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider. The Styrian GP is set to begin at 8am ET/5am PT Sunday.

If you’re looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via Sling TV, where it’s available as part of the over-the-top service’s Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week’s race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right.

Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries – just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.



How to stream the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix live in the UK

BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app – available for iOS and Android.

If you don’t fancy a long-term commitment, there’s now BT Sport’s Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.

Coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix qualifying is set to begin at 11am BST on Saturday, ahead of a 1.10pm BST start, while coverage of the Styrian GP starts on Sunday with the warm ups from 7.30am, and the main event scheduled for 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm start.

If you’re BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you’ll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to stream the Styrian Grand Prix live in Canada

Canadians looking to watch the Styrian GP are catered for by beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for the 2020 season. The race is set to begin at 8am ET on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 8.10am ET on Saturday.

For those travelling outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back home.

Live stream MotoGP live in Australia for free

The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is airing MotoGP qualifying (Saturday, 10.10pm AEST) and the Styrian Grand Prix (Sunday, 10pm) live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on demand service’s website and apps for iOS and Android.