Motorcycle sales plummet 42.5% in March

After strong growth in the two-wheeler sector during the first two and a half months of the year, these two weeks of hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis have caused the quarter to close with a 6.3% contraction and a collapse in the registrations.

The stoppage in the market has caused the sector’s registrations to remain at 9,479, going from 672 units per day in March 2019 to 431 in the same period this 2020. Until March 13, the daily average in March 2020 was 833.

The set of the two motorized wheels (motorcycles and mopeds) fell by 42.6%, while the aggregate of other light vehicles (tricycles and quadricycles) had a decrease of 41%.

Motorcycles, which make up the bulk of the sector, have shown a decrease of 45.7%, when before the entry into force of the State of Alarm they grew by 34.4%. Mopeds, which had an increase of 76.3% before the crisis as a result of significant fleet enrollment, closed the month with a decrease of 4.6%.

According to the Association of Companies of the Two Wheels Sector ANESDOR they assure that in this situation channels of communication are kept open with the Government of Spain and, through ACEM (its European counterpart), with the European Commission with the aim of seeking coordinated solutions in this situation of health, social and economic crisis. This business organization is also at the service of the institutions in everything that may be required of the sector in this emergency situation. .