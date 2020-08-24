Motorola Moto G9 with Snapdragon 662, 5000mAh battery debuts in India for ₹11,499 ($154)

The phone will likely be launched in a few other markets as well in the coming weeks.

What you need to know Motorola Moto G9 is now official.

The phone features a Snapdragon 662 chipset and a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor.

It has been priced at ₹11,499 ($154) in India.

Motorola today quietly unveiled the Moto G9 in India, its first phone under the Moto G9 series. The phone succeeds the Moto G8, which was launched in March this year. The Moto G9 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top, housing an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the budget-friendly smartphone is an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Source: Motorola