Motorola teases its RAZR successor, to be revealed in September

It’ll likely feature a 6.2-inch main display, much like the first RAZR.

In line with a previous estimate by an exec from parent company Lenovo, Motorola today teased the upcoming launch of the RAZR 2 on September 9.

The tease doesn’t reveal much more than that, except for a slight glimpse at the phone’s silhouette. The company captioned the gif with a promise to “flip the smartphone experience again,” which suggests it may have some surprises in store for us, though the chatter about the RAZR 2 thus far suggests it’ll be mostly similar to the original RAZR, albeit with updated internals.