Motorola will announce its next flagship phone on April 22nd

Motorola’s planning to make its biggest flagship phone announcement in years on April 22nd, the company announced today. The event will, of course, take place virtually. The company confirmed the date and time with a tweet today, and it will presumably follow up with details as the event nears. The company is expected to announce two devices under new Edge branding.

The flagship Edge Plus phone has leaked pretty extensively, mostly because Motorola was originally expected to announce it back in February at the canceled Mobile World Congress event. This is a big event for Motorola, particularly given that it’s mostly focused on midrange, affordable devices for the past few years rather than cutting-edge flagship phones.

The Edge Plus is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery, based on a recent report from XDA-Developers. Alongside the 108-megapixel sensor seen on the back of the phone, the handset is expected to have two more cameras: a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. More images of the devices leaked last week, showing off a hole-punch front-facing camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also expected to be a cheaper Edge model, which might feature less powerful hardware and a 64-megapixel main sensor.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG