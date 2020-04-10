Motorola’s foldable RAZR is now available in ‘blush gold’ in the U.S.

Until now, the foldable phone was only available in Noir Black.

In February this year, Motorola announced that its foldable RAZR would be available in a new Blush Gold paint job this spring. Just as promised, Motorola has now started selling the new color variant in the U.S. You can now grab the foldable smartphone in Blush Gold from Verizon or Motorola’s website.

The Blush Gold Motorola RAZR comes with gold coloring on the bottom back portion as well as the front chin. It also has gold accents around the camera. Unsurprisingly, the new Blush Gold variant carries the same $1,500 price tag as the Noir Black variant that has been on sale in the U.S. since February. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which happens to be superior to the Motorola RAZR in nearly every area, costs $1,380. While there is no doubt that the RAZR is a stunning device in terms of design, its steep price and mid-range specs make it a poor purchase.

Although Motorola hasn’t confirmed it yet, we expect the Blush Gold variant to make its way to at least a few markets outside the U.S. in the coming weeks.