Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Is Patching Daily To Fix Crash Issues

Since releasing into Early Access on March 30, Steam-favorite Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord has had a number of patches. These have largely been aimed at fixing game-crashing bugs, but also updating with small quality-of-life fixes.

Since the April 1 patch, Bannerlord has received three new patches and a hotfix. Patch 1.0.3 was small, with just one fix: “Fixed a critical issue that corrupted save files after a certain number of saves.”

April 3’s patch was more extensive, with 17 different causes of game crashes being identified and patched. Patch 1.0.4 also introduced tweaks for increased stability and performance, removed certain debuffs that would hinder the player at night and balanced parts of the campaign.

Patch 1.0.4 also reintroduced over 200 items to the game and overhauled armor values and prices.

The April 4 update fixed yet more crash issues, as well as tweaking AI decisions to be more realistic. This includes making NPC lords “more selective when targeting distant settlements for hostile actions,” and making clans less likely to want to defect to kingdoms which have been aggressive towards them.

The latest update on April 5 is a hotfix, targeting a crash related to “archer weapon behavior in battles and sieges”.

Full notes for Patch 1.0.4, the most extensive of the latest updates, can be found below.