Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Patch Notes: Fixes For Numerous Crashes

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s daily updates continue apace with patch e1.0.6 now available to download on PC. The latest patch notes detail fixes for a number of crashes, adjustments to character progression, and the implementation of a few other changes.

In multiplayer, there’s a blood particle crash fix, while the single-player portion of the game sees various fixes for loading screen crashes, player execution crashes, and a few other crashes relating to quests and more.

Adjustments to the Character Development System mean you’ll now gain combat skill experience for practise fights and those fought in the arena. Successful barters will also result in charm skill experience, and you’ll earn more experience from successful romance and defection persuasions.

Elsewhere, the accuracy of stones has been reduced, crossbow damage has been decreased, and the speed of tournament horses has been reduced to make them more manoeuvrable.

Developer TaleWorlds recently spoke about the game’s launch, bugs, and its confidence in finding solutions for each problem that occurs. Despite releasing in Early Access and requiring daily updates, the popularity of Mount & Blade II’s hasn’t waned. The medieval action RPG is Steam’s biggest launch of the year so far.