MSI announces new laptops with Comet Lake H and new Nvidia GPUs

MSI has announced some of the first laptops to include Intel’s new 10th Gen processors from its Comet Lake H series. The company has announced specs and release dates for its GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, and Creator 17, all of which were unveiled at CES earlier this year.

The two gaming rigs will feature up to an i9-10980HK, and the Creator 17 will sport up to an i7-10875H. All three will also feature up to Nvidia’s Geforce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q mobile graphics.

Of the two gaming laptops, the GS66 Stealth has the more subdued design. MSI says it’s ideal for business users who might also enjoy some casual gaming. The GE66 Raider, by contrast, is geared toward gamers who want something showy; it has a large customizable light strip on the front that can flash over 16 million colors.

Both 14-inch laptops have new cooling systems — the GS66 has three fans with 0.1mm blades, which MSI says are the world’s thinnest fan blades, while the GE66 has two fans with 0.25mm blades. They also have new audio; MSI says it worked with speaker manufacturer Dynaudio to upgrade the sound. And they can both be configured with a 300Hz screen.

What’s potentially a game-changer, however, is that the laptops have a 99.9Wh battery, which is just about the largest battery you can put in a laptop (it’s just below the Federal Aviation Administration’s 100Wh limit for lithium-ion batteries that are allowed on airplanes). Battery life always varies by system, but we got about eight hours from the MacBook Pro’s 100Wh brick. Anything in that neighborhood would be pretty good for a gaming notebook.

The Creator 17 is, as its name implies, designed for creative professionals. The big news is that it’s the first laptop to feature a Mini-LED screen. Mini LEDs are (as you’ve probably guessed) much smaller than regular LEDs, so screens can pack in more of them, and can dim and brighten with more accuracy. (Don’t confuse Mini LEDs with MicroLEDs — those are a Samsung thing). The screen has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and can reach a brightness of 1000 nits.

The Creator 17 also supports MSI’s Creator Center software, which includes extra tools for users. For example, you can assign a certain number of CPU cores to certain tasks or select from preset profiles.

The GS66 Stealth starts at $1,599 and is now available for preorder at Newegg; you can get it on all retail platforms on April 15th. The GE66 Raider and the Creator 17 both start at $1,799 and hit stores on April 15th.