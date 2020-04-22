MSI’s New Budget Gaming Laptops Are Available For Pre-Order Now

If you’re looking to get a brand new gaming laptop, but you don’t want to break the bank, then MSI has revealed two new gaming laptops that stick around the $1,000 mark. The MSI Bravo 15 and 17 feature specs that can run most modern games at modest settings, and they excel at competitive shooters, thanks to their 120Hz FreeSync displays. The Bravo line of laptops are available for pre-order on Newegg now and release on May 8.

The Bravo line of laptops is customizable, and right now, there are three different configurations available. You can get the MSI Bravo 15 with either a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM for $929 or a Ryzen 7 processor with 16 GB RAM for $999. Each Bravo 15 also comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD and an AMD RX5500M graphics card, which is roughly equivalent to Nvidia’s GTX 1650. Pair that with a 1080p, 120Hz screen measuring in at 15.6 inches, and you’ve got yourself a pretty awesome, budget-friendly gaming laptop.

Bravo 15 starts at $929 | Bravo 17 for $1,099

The Bravo 17, on the other hand, is only available in one $1,099 configuration: Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, RX5500M graphics card, a 1TB HDD, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. All of that is put to the test on its 17.3-inch display that boasts a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

If you end up purchasing a gaming laptop, you might be on the hunt for some new games. With the current stay-at-home orders in place, many developers and publishers are giving away free titles to help with self-isolation. Be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now, and when you’re done with that, we’ve got a great guide on the best TV, movies, and games for social distancing.