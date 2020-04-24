Multiplayer Title Predator: Hunting Grounds Is Out Now on PS4

Survive and thrive

We feel like we need to remind the world that Predator: Hunting Grounds is out today on PlayStation 4. It doesn’t seem like anyone is talking about the first multiplayer-only title Sony has published in quite some time, with social media falling silent on the experience and Twitch viewership numbers which aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire.

To be fair, the game hasn’t exactly done much to whet our appetite in the lead up to launch either. Predator: Hunting Grounds felt incredibly lacking when we played it at EGX 2019, and a recent multiplayer trial didn’t do much to change our thoughts. Nevertheless, we’ll be playing it non-stop over this coming weekend and will have a review for you here on Push Square next week.

Have you bought Predator: Hunting Grounds or are planning to in the near future? Let us know in the comments below.