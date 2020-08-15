Musk says Tesla two-factor authentication ‘embarrassingly late’ but coming soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday that two-factor authentication for its app is “embarrassingly late” but apparently is now on the way. Musk didn’t provide a timeline, but said on Twitter that two-factor authentication — which adds an additional step to verify a user’s identity at sign-in— is in “final validation.”

Sorry, this is embarrassingly late. Two factor authentication via sms or authenticator app is going through final validation right now.

Judging from Musk’s tweet, Tesla’s 2FA will be available via SMS and authenticator apps, which are generally considered more secure. Musk said last year that Tesla was working on “foundational upgrades” to Tesla’s core operating system and would be introducing 2FA shortly after. Tesla’s app basically serves as a key for the company’s latest models, allowing remote locking and unlocking, among other options.

Tesla vehicles are generally considered pretty theft-proof, as they include always-on GPS which lets owners track their vehicles. The company introduced PIN code entry for its cars in 2018. But adding 2FA, which requires entering a code generated from a separate device (usually a smartphone), will add yet another layer of security for its keyless entry systems.

Musk did not say when Tesla’s 2FA would be available.