My Hero Academia: Season 5 Is Happening, Here’s What We Know

It’s been revealed that hugely popular shonen anime My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia) is returning for Season 5. A recent post on the show’s Twitter account has confirmed the news, following a post-credit teaser at the end of the Season 4 finale.

Translating to English, the tweet reads, “The fifth season of Hiroaka comes! My Hero Academia TV anime 5th production decision! New visuals are also lifted!”

In “His Start,” pro-hero Endeavor was able to narrowly defeat a genetically enhanced “nomu” monster while his fans and peers looked on helplessly from the sidelines, making for a dramatic and emotional finale. But the story didn’t stop there. After the credits, fans were treated to a teaser featuring protagonist Midoriya Izuku, AKA Deku, experiencing a nightmare back in his dorm room. In his dream, he encountered a long-line of people that eagle-eyed fans and manga-readers will recognize as the past users of One For All, Deku’s hand-me-down Quirk.

One of the people in Deku’s dream acknowledges him directly, asking if he’s “the ninth” (i.e. the ninth person to use One For All) before Deku wakes up, gasping for air with what looks like a brand-new manifested ability glowing on his hand. The stinger cuts off there with a promising title card that reads “to be continued 5th season.”

No release date has been announced.

Assuming the fifth season will maintain My Hero Academia’s close following of it’s manga counterpart, we can guess that Season 5 will pick up during the joint training arc. During this part of the story, Midoriya and the rest of class 1-A join up with 1-B to do some more leveling up and honing of their abilities. Season 5 might also cover some of the Meta Liberation Army arc, which gets into Tomura Shigaraki’s backstory as well as new moves made by his crew, The League Of Villains.

If you want to get a jump on Season 5 and see what it’s likely going to cover in the manga, Viz Media publishes My Hero Academia in English online.

A movie, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, was also released earlier this year on February 26. You can read GameSpot’s thoughts on My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Reviewer Jordan Ramée says of the film, “There’s plenty to love about My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising–it manages to inject an exciting and compelling side story into the anime–but its conclusion dashes much of that goodwill with a single line of dialogue. Until that moment, though, Heroes Rising is a good superhero movie that manages to satisfyingly sell the theme of its central conflict.”