Users are shocked when a naked man with unblurred privates appears on Street View in Google Maps.

EAGLE-EYED netizens have discovered a RUDE PHOTO on Google Maps.

In a forum post on Tuesday, a Reddit user shared the image, which shows a man standing completely naked in a hotel room with a teacup.

The cheeky chap is standing in front of the camera, his willy exposed, and casually waving to the audience.

“Traditional-Island-6,” a Reddit user, posted the x-rated photo to the popular rGoogleMaps forum.

In Street View, the explicit snap can be seen in a neighborhood north of Beijing, China.

Google Maps’ Street View feature allows users to view interactive panoramas from around the world.

While Google creates the majority of the imagery, it also allows users to upload their own photos to its street-level image galleries.

The amusing photo appears to have gotten past Google’s filters and onto Maps.

Indecent photos that make it onto Google Maps are typically censored or removed.

It’s unclear if Google is aware of the image’s presence on the app.

The Sun has contacted Google for comment.

The shocking discovery elicited shock and delight among Reddit users.

“Every man needs a hobby,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “That’s absurd, dude.”

It’s not the first time Google’s digital map service has turned up something strange.

Last month, users noticed a US$2 billion B-2 stealth bomber soaring over farmland.

Satellite imagery available through the digital map service provided a rare birds-eye view of one of the angular aircraft above rural Missouri.

Eagle-eyed Reddit user “Hippowned” discovered and shared the once-in-a-lifetime shot on Reddit’s popular rDamnthatsinteresting forum.

The bomber’s W-shaped wing design and famous “hawk’s beak” nose are clearly visible despite the image being slightly hazy.

Due to its shape, it has few leading edges for radar to reflect off of, allowing it to fly undetected through enemy airspace.

From the back, the aircraft’s twin engine exhaust channels can be seen, as well as the jet-black windscreen.

