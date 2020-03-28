Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker Adds New DLC Character On All Platforms

Bandai Namco’s team-based competitive action game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has added a brand-new DLC character on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One–and it’s available right now.

Hokage Naruto from the Boruto series is Shinobi Striker’s 20th add-on character and the ninth piece of content in the game’s Season Pass 2. This grown-up version of Naruto can be acquired as an individual purchase for $4 USD or by picking up Shinobi Striker’s second Season Pass, which retails for $30 USD on all digital storefronts. You can check out Hokage Naruto’s reveal trailer below.

Hokage Naruto isn’t the only DLC character you get for grabbing Shinobi Striker’s Season Pass 2. In addition to him, the second Season Pass comes bundled with eight more characters, including Zabuza Momochi, Eight Tails Jinchuriki Killer Bee, grown-up Sasuke Uchiha from Boruto, Might Guy, and more. Of course, each character can be purchased individually for $4 USD.