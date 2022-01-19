Nasa admits it’missed’ a secret planet the size of Jupiter for decades.

Nasa acknowledges that it’missed’ a secret planet the size of Jupiter for decades.

NASA missed a planet the size of Jupiter that a group of citizen scientists and astronomers discovered.

In a new study published in The Astronomical Journal last week, the team announced the discovery of the exoplanet, which orbits beyond our solar system.

TOI-2180 b is a gas giant 379 light-years from Earth.

TOI-2180 b orbits its G5 host star in 261 days, which is much longer than other Jovian-like exoplanets.

The mostly gassy surface of the exoplanet is slightly warmer than Earth’s room temperature (roughly 76 degrees Fahrenheit).

Even NASA scientists were unaware of the exoplanet’s existence until recently, as it was buried deep in data collected by the agency’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

TESS detects exoplanets by detecting small, patterned dips in a star’s brightness as the planet passes in front of the spacecraft.

The instrument had collected data on TOI-2180 b in June 2020, according to the study.

However, NASA algorithms were unable to detect the exoplanet because the data only consisted of a “single-transit event,” which means it only crossed paths with starlight once.

The citizen scientists, on the other hand, discovered the exoplanet by manually sifting through TESS data using a downloadable program called LcTools.

In a statement, Paul Dalba, a UC Riverside astronomer and the study’s lead author, said, “This is one area where humans are still beating code.”

“The manual effort that they put in is really important and really impressive because writing code that can go through a million light curves and reliably identify single-transit events is actually hard to write,” he added.

While the orbital period of TOI-2180 b is unknown, astronomers expect TESS to spot the planet again in February.

In other news, personalized smart guns that can only be fired by verified users could be available to US consumers this year.

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in a Sicilian underground tomb.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police apprehended an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.