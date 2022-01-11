Nasa has issued a warning that a meteorite could collide with the James Webb Space Telescope only two weeks after its launch.

Nasa has issued a warning that a meteorite could collide with the James Webb Space Telescope just two weeks after its launch.

NASA expects space debris to collide with the James Webb Space Telescope, which was just launched.

The US space agency, on the other hand, isn’t panicking just yet because impact scenarios have been factored in.

On December 25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope was launched.

It is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope, costing approximately (dollar)10 billion (£7.3 billion).

The telescope’s massive mirrors and sun-shield have now been fully deployed, allowing it to search for signs of life in the universe.

The telescope is essentially a massive mirror that can see far beyond what we’ve seen before by using infrared light.

However, given the number of meteorites that could strike it, having such a large mirror floating around in space could be problematic.

According to Nasa, an impact is almost certain.

“Some small impacts from micrometeorites will happen,” Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center scientist Michelle Thaller explained during a livestream.

“You know, there will be some damage to the telescope’s mirrors during the mission’s lifetime.”

The good news is that Nasa believes the telescope will be able to withstand some damage.

A broken mirror might be an issue for the James Webb, but they’re built to take a beating.

Breaks in the telescope’s protective sunshield may also be able to be overcome.

“It was part of our lifetime calculations,” said Julie Van Campen, a Nasa engineer.

Nasa experts will not be able to physically repair the James Webb Space Telescope, unlike they were able to do with the Hubble Space Telescope.

One saving grace is that the new telescope’s orbit should place it at a much farther distance from space junk than the Hubble did.

Unfortunately, space telescopes will always be vulnerable to debris, and all engineers can do is take as many precautions as possible.

Nasa wants the James Webb Space Telescope to last at least ten years, which means it’ll be dodging micrometeorites for the next decade.

