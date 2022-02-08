Nasa has issued a warning that its Mars lander could perish due to a severe dust storm.

Nasa has issued a warning that its Mars lander could perish as a result of a severe dust storm.

After its most recent run-in with a massive dust storm, NASA says its Mars InSight lander may be on its last legs.

In January, Nasa’s InSight Mars lander was caught in yet another massive dust storm on Mars, forcing it into’safe mode.’

On January 17, the Mars lander emerged from safe mode and resumed normal operations on February 5.

However, due to InSight’s declining power levels, the project’s leader, Bruce Banerdt, believes the lander’s mission will end within a year.

The lander’s power levels have dropped due to a significant buildup of debris on the craft’s solar panels caused by dust storms, which has blocked a significant amount of sunlight required to energize the lander.

According to Banerdt, the January dust storm “expanded very quickly” and provided “no early warning.”

Despite the fact that the storm was “pretty dusty,” but “not so dusty that it really threatened the spacecraft,” the mission is still scheduled to end in December 2022.

According to SpaceNews, “our current projections indicate that the energy will drop below that required to operate the payload in the MayJune time frame, and probably below survivability some time near the end of the year,” the InSight investigator said at a Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group meeting.

As things stand, InSight will eventually lose power; however, Nasa has been attempting to postpone the lander’s demise by having it perform a saltation exercise.

The procedure entails the lander scooping up Martian dirt with its robotic arm and then dropping it over the solar panels, where the grains bounce off and remove some of the dust that has accumulated.

While the exercise “seems like a crazy thing to do,” Banerdt claims it has worked, increasing the lander’s energy by one to three percent each time.

While it’s not impossible for the lander to survive past the end of the year, Banerdt cautioned that the team isn’t “betting our house on it.”

“We don’t have a crystal ball,” he added, “but our best estimate is that we won’t be getting much science data beyond the summer.”

