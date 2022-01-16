NASA has issued a warning that large asteroids may be heading straight for Earth, undetected.

Huge asteroids may be heading straight for Earth, NASA warns.

Due to a blind spot in the sky, NASA has warned that massive asteroids may be heading straight for Earth, undetected.

Because of the way our planet rotates and orbits the sun, astronomers funded by the US space agency have discovered that objects approaching us from the east at night can appear stationary.

According to The Telegraph, this means they can “sneak up” on Earth without warning, bypassing the vast network of computerised telescopes.

The telescope’s algorithm is designed to detect asteroids and thus flags moving objects, avoiding false alarms when supernovas and flare stars pass by.

They’ve been programmed to believe that objects approaching Earth appear to drift westward in the sky due to the planet’s eastward rotation on its axis.

However, asteroids approaching from the east can appear stationary due to Earth’s spin and curved orbit around the sun.

The startling discovery, which was published in the journal Icarus, stated that 50% of impactors approaching Earth from the east are thought to have periods of slow motion, making them difficult to detect.

“Surveys should take extra caution when surveying the sky in this direction, and aggressively follow up on new slow-moving objects,” the group wrote.

Despite the alarming news, Professor Richard Wainscoat of the University of Hawaii, who led the research team, said that people “shouldn’t lose sleep” over the possibility of being hit by an asteroid.

“If we find something that is going to hit the earth, we want to do something about it,” he explained.

“It’s not as simple as finding them and sitting there waiting for it to happen.”

The study’s findings eerily resemble the plot of the star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence discover a devastating comet in the sky that threatens to wipe out the planet.

Professor Wainscoat assured that the algorithms could be updated to overcome the ostensibly stationary effect.

Earth had a “near miss” in 2019 when a 100-meter asteroid whizzed by only 43,000 miles away.

It sparked concerns across the astronomical community after being discovered just 24 hours earlier, prompting a revision of asteroid observation guidelines.

The US Congress then tasked NASA with identifying 90% of asteroids larger than 140 meters in diameter that could wipe out a large city if they landed.

We’d like to take action if we discover something that is going to hit the earth.

They’re also working on ways to avoid negative consequences on the planet.

This is a big ship…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.