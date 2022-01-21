Nasa has released footage of the Sun firing a solar flare, which is extremely rare.

Nasa has released footage of a solar flare being fired by the Sun, which is extremely rare.

A stunning video of a solar flare in action was released by NASA.

The video was shared on NASA’s popular Instagram account, where it has nearly 1 million likes.

“The Sun emitted a mid-level solar flare this morning, peaking at around 1:01 a.m. EST (06:01 a.m. UTC),” Nasa wrote.

These images of the event were captured by our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which continuously monitors the sun.”

On January 20, the solar flare in question occurred.

“Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy,” Nasa explained.

They usually happen in active regions, which are areas on the Sun where magnetic fields are very strong.

“As these magnetic fields evolve, they may reach a point of instability, releasing energy in a variety of forms, including electromagnetic radiation, which is seen in solar flares.

“Solar flares and eruptions can disrupt radio communications, power grids, and navigation signals, as well as endangering spacecraft and astronauts.”

The Sun has begun a new 11-year solar cycle, during which eruptions and flares are expected to become more intense and extreme.

Solar flares can sometimes cause a solar storm on Earth.

When solar wind collides with the Earth’s magnetic field, this occurs.

Each solar storm that strikes Earth is given a severity rating.

On the 22nd or 23rd, according to SpaceWeather.com, we should get a “glancing blow” from one.

It’s more likely to result in a beautiful natural light show, such as the Northern Lights, than any power grid disruptions.

The magnetic field of the Earth shields us from the more severe effects of solar flares.

