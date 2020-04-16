NASA Hubble finds your birthday photo – in space!

Each day of the year, every year for the past 30 years, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured photos of our universe. The vast majority of these photos are used by NASA and the scientific community without being seen by the general public. As such, and because Hubble’s been snapping photos for 30 years (happy birthday Hubble!) NASA’s released this fun tool for us all.

“Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means it has observed some fascinating cosmic wonder every day of the year, including on your birthday,” wrote a NASA representative. With this tool, the user can simple enter the month and day of their birthday to find one of a vast collection of photos captured by Hubble captured on said day.

Those images were curated by the folks at NASA working with the Hubble Space Telescope. They sifted through thousands of photos, finding only the best images – with bits worth looking at. Hubble also captures thousands upon thousands of photos of space with content in which the general public would probably have no interest- but they’re out there for browsing too, if you know where to look.

If you’re looking for the birthday Hubble tool, head over to NASA’s Goddard resources page and enter the month and day of your birthday.

To seek out ALL the photos captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, head over to Space Telescope (dot org) to view Images, sorted by Release Date. You can also search for a specific date through that same portal. There are some whoppers!

If you’re looking for other Hubble space telescope resources for a project or birthday celebration, take a peek at the downloadable resources page released here in April of 2020. This page will expand “as the anniversary progresses.” Dive in and celebrate the final frontier for a few years more – until we go further with the James Webb space telescope!