Nasa investigates a strange ‘anomaly’ at the North Pole, where the’sky is so heavy it should FALL.’

NASA is looking into a mysterious area above the North Pole where the sky is so ‘dense’ that it should “fall down.”

The US space agency believes that something we can’t see or understand is responsible for the extra mass, and has launched a mission to find out what it is.

“Something unseen supports that extra mass,” Nasa explained, “and the CREX-2 mission aims to figure out exactly what it is.”

A funnel-shaped gap in Earth’s magnetic field that passes over the North Pole at noon local time is being investigated.

The polar cusp is the name given to this gap.

The Earth’s magnetic field protects us from solar winds, but those winds can enter through the polar cusp and disrupt radio and GPS signals passing through it.

The polar cusp is even more unusual in that when spacecraft pass through it, they slow down for no apparent reason.

The Cusp Region Experiment-2 (CREX-2) principal investigator, Mark Conde, compared the area to a “speed bump” for spacecraft.

Nasa launched a rocket into the polar cusp above Norway as part of the CREX-2 experiment today.

Scientists were able to measure wind speeds by releasing colorful vapors into the sky.

One theory is that in the polar cusp, vortex-like winds are spinning.

The rocket also had a number of instruments on board that were designed to measure things like electrically charged particles, which could be responsible for the denser air.

Researchers are concentrating their efforts on a region about 250 miles above sea level that contains a pocket of air that is 1.5 times denser than air at any other altitude.

“You can’t simply increase the mass in a region by a factor of 1.5 and do nothing else,” Conde explained.

At 3:24 a.m. ET this morning, the rocket launched 20 soda can-sized canisters into the cusp.

“The canisters are timed to rupture at different altitudes,” Nasa explained.

“When they explode, vapor tracers — particles that glow by scattering sunlight or when exposed to oxygen and are commonly found in fireworks displays — will be released in a three-dimensional grid in the sky.

“These glowing clouds will be painted in the sky by the wind, revealing how air moves in this strange part of the atmosphere.”

The vapors were mapped by a group of scientists spread across Scandinavia.

They were photographed for about 30 minutes, and a student scientist even flew a plane from Iceland to document them.

Because the tracers needed to be visible in the sky, the scientists only had a small window to complete the experiment.

“At 3:25 a.m., the CREX-2 payload was successfully launched,” Nasa said.

The time zone is Eastern Standard Time.

