NASA shares stunning photo of Jupiter and Saturn rising beyond ‘Alien Throne Rock’

NASA has released an incredible image of Jupiter and Saturn rising beyond New Mexico’s ‘Alien Throne Rock.’

The stunning photo was snapped by photographer Marcin Zając, and has been featured as NASA ’s Astronomy Picture of the Day.

NASA explained: “What planets are those behind that unusual rock spire? Saturn (lower left) and Jupiter.

“This month, after sunset, the bright planetary duo are quite prominent toward the southeast.

“Now your view of our Solar System’s largest planets might not include a picturesque hoodoo in the foreground, nor the spectacular central band of our Milky Way Galaxy across the background, but should be quite eye-catching anyway.”

The photo is a composite of consecutive foreground and background exposures taken in late May at the Ah-Sh-Sle-Pay Wilderness in the San Juan Basin in New Mexico.

NASA added: “The rock spire, informally dubbed ‘Alien Throne’, stands about 3 meters tall.”

According to NASA, Saturn and Jupiter will remain visible together after sunset for several months, so make sure you keep an eye to the skies!

The stunning photo comes shortly after NASA featured a beautiful photo of Comet NEOWISE, snapped by photographer Jarek Oszywa.

NASA explained: “First, thousands of stars were visible with many of the brightest impressively blue. Next, several red-glowing nebulae were discernible, including the California Nebula on the far right, and, above it, the Heart and Soul nebulae.

“But the real reason to brave the local wildlife was Comet NEOWISE, visible on the left. In the featured long-duration composite taken last week, Comet NEOWISE’s blue-glowing ion tail points straight up, away from the rising Sun, while the Sun-reflecting dust tail trails off toward the right.”