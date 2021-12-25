Nasa’s massive James Webb Space Telescope will launch on Christmas Day on a mission to find extraterrestrial life.

In a major high-stakes mission, the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope was launched into orbit on Saturday.

On Christmas morning, Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope was launched from New Guinea on a European Ariane rocket on a mission to find light from the first stars and galaxies.

The seven-ton telescope will also be used to scout for signs of other life in the universe from its final destination one million miles away, after decades of planning.

After a month-long journey, the (dollar)10 billion observatory will be four times beyond the moon.

It will be another five months before its infrared eyes are ready to scan the universe.

The telescope must first unfurl its massive mirror and sun-shield before it can begin looking for life.

The telescope is essentially a massive mirror that can see far beyond what we’ve seen before using infrared.

It’s the most massive and complicated of its kind.

The telescope will be able to look back 13.7 billion years once it is fully operational.

Nasa believes it will be able to see back in time to within 100 million years of the Big Bang, which created the universe.

Last week, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “It will give us a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the eternal search.”

“To get a big reward, you usually have to take a big risk,” he added.

The gold-coated mirror at the heart of the James Webb space telescope is so large that it can’t be sent into space in one piece.

Instead, it’s made up of 18 hexagonal pieces that, once assembled, cleverly unpack and click together like a puzzle.

There’s also a backup mirror that sends everything back to Webb’s computers.

A sun shield shields everything it comes into contact with from the sun.

Four key instruments are housed within, each capable of capturing light from hundreds of millions of miles away.

A camera is included in this package.

Hundreds of release mechanisms must function “like nothing we’ve ever done before,” according to NASA program director Greg Robinson.

The kit will have the ability to see through dense dust clouds that cover distant planets.

Getting past this could lead to the discovery of life, but experts doubt we’ll find aliens using this method.

“It’ll be able to do a lot of things,” Caroline Harper of the UK Space Agency told The Sun. “But I don’t think that’s on the list of science objectives that NASA has come up with.”

“In the event that…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.