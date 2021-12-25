Nasa’s top-secret Quiet Supersonic test plane has been spotted in rare photos ahead of its planned debut.

Nasa’s top-secret Quiet Supersonic test plane has been spotted in rare photos ahead of its scheduled debut.

Photographer Aldo Boccaccio captured photos of the experimental research aircraft in Arizona during the week leading up to Christmas.

The plane was en route to Fort Worth, Texas, where Lockheed Martin, the company that built the plane for Nasa, has a facility.

Nasa’s X-59 QueSST aircraft will undergo testing before taking to the skies next year.

The plane has been under construction at a US Air Force plant in Palmdale, California, since 2018, according to The War Zone.

It will be transported back to Palmdale for flight testing once the tests in Fort Worth, which houses the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter assembly line, are completed.

Aeronautical engineers are “collecting data that could make supersonic flight over land possible, dramatically reducing travel time in the United States or anywhere in the world,” according to Nasa’s website.

The X-59 aircraft is being built by the Low-Boom Flight Demonstration team “with technology that reduces the loudness of a sonic boom to a gentle thump to people on the ground.”

Another goal of the team is to fly the plane over specific communities in the United States “to collect data on human responses to sound generated during supersonic flight and deliver that data set to US and international regulators.”

“Using this data, new sound-based rules for supersonic flight over land can be written and adopted,” Nasa stated. “This will open the door to new commercial cargo and passenger markets for faster-than-sound air travel.”

“The disruptive noise and shaking that planes flying above the speed of sound produce remain key impediments to viable commercial supersonic aircraft,” according to The War Zone.

“These concerns also limit military training involving supersonic aircraft, and ‘quieting’ the booms could be beneficial during combat operations.”

To keep costs down, the X-59 is said to be made up mostly of parts from other Lockheed Martin planes.

Nasa has given Lockheed Martin until 2019 to complete the project.

The program will cost (dollar)247.5 million dollars.

The X-59 is expected to be 94 feet long when completed, with a wingspan of 29.5 feet.

It will be able to take off with a maximum weight of 32,300 pounds and cruise at a height of 55,000 feet.

The craft will be powered by a single General Electric F414 engine and will feature a front-facing 4K camera for increased visibility.

According to the War Zone, about 10% of the design is completely different…

