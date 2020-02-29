Natural gas car registrations reached 69,900 units in 2019 in Spain

In 2019, 87,420 natural gas vehicles have been registered in Europe, of which almost 10% have registered in Spain, according to data from the European association of natural and renewable gas for mobility, NGVA Europe. 69,900 passenger cars (7.97% in Spain), 8,910 commercial vehicles (19.74% in Spain), 1,980 buses (24.34% in Spain), 2,120 CNG trucks (11.36% in Spain) and 4,510 LNG trucks (12% in Spain).

Note the growth of LNG trucks, which have tripled in the last year. In the same line the number of refueling stations has increased. Europe already has 3,792 CNG gas stations, of which 80 are in Spain and 249 of LNG, 50% more than the previous year, 48 of them in our country. Spain is one of the countries of the European Union with more LNG refueling stations, only behind Italy that has 58.

Natural gas is completely interchangeable with renewable gas, which can be supplied in the same gas stations and used in the same vehicles. For this reason, natural gas is the entry vector for renewable gas in mobility. .