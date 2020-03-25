Nature is angry … an asteroid the size of 50 soccer fields on its way to Earth

Recommendations are continuing with the seriousness of coronavirus (COFED-19) and the precautionary measures taken around the world, but everyone has forgotten another global danger to which the planet will be exposed by the end of this week, which is the possibility of an asteroid colliding 50 times the size of football with the planet.

According to the CNET website, the massive asteroid known as FL2 2020 is likely to hit the Earth next Sunday, especially as it will pass near the Earth 145,000 kilometers away, and it runs at 72420 km per hour.

The diameter of the asteroid ranges between 15 to 34 meters, and this asteroid is relatively large in comparison to other rock asteroids that threatened the Earth, but according to NASA experts, the passing of this asteroid does not represent a threat or threat to anyone, the only danger of its passage is its passage near the atmosphere and its burning In this case it will affect the ground.

The FL2 2020 asteroid, which will pass through Earth within days, is largely safe, but similar to the huge asteroid that was only discovered above Russia in 2013, which exploded in the sky as a result of contact with the atmosphere and led to the explosion of thousands of windows at that time.