NBA 2K20, F1 2019 live events highlight ESPN programming today

With no lumberjack olympics, darts, Australian Rules Football or kickboxing to broadcast, ESPN now turns to esports to save itself this afternoon.

Beginning at noon on ESPN2, the Worldwide Leader will begin a 12-hour esports programming marathon that includes two live events: Formula 1’s “Virtual Grand Prix” featuring four real-life drivers, and the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, also featuring real-life NBA stars.

The block also includes prior tournaments for Rocket League, Apex Legends and Madden NFL, no stranger to the network. The schedule (all times EDT):