NBA 2K20 Tournament Features Real Players Competing For Coronavirus Relief

The NBA season has been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which was infected multiple players, but superstars are making the most of their time off with an NBA 2K20 charity tournament.

Airing on ESPN on April 3, the NBA 2K Players Tournament features 16 NBA players competing in head-to-head brackets for the chance to be crowned champion. Participants include Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond, DeMarcus Cousins, and Trae Young, and their seeds in the tournament were determined based on their player-ratings in the game itself.

Players select eight teams to play with during the tournament and are allowed to use each only once. That means mastering multiple squads and not only passing the ball to your in-game counterpart.

All eligible charities for the tournament are coronavirus-focused, but the winning player will be able to choose one to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K Games, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association.

The NBA was one of the first professional sports leagues to suspend its season after Utah Jazz center Ruby Gobert contracted coronavirus. Gobert had jokingly touched microphones during a press conference before learning he had the disease and it was more prominent in the United States. The country now has more confirmed cases than anywhere in the world.

The Phoenix Suns made the most of its time off by transitioning to NBA 2K20 Twitch streams for its remaining schedule. NBA 2K20 also encountered issues with simulating results because the season had been postponed, causing crashes in MyLeague mode when trying to find data.