Nearly 200 Android apps have been discovered to be spying on users’ texts.

Nearly 200 shady Android apps have been discovered by cyber security researchers.

More than nine million people have downloaded the invasive downloads, which give hackers access to people’s text messages and location data.

According to a report by Russian software experts at Dr.

The apps were discovered on Huawei’s App Gallery, a Chinese tech giant.

Researchers wrote on Tuesday that after the team contacted Huawei, they were removed from the store, which is used by 530 million people.

If you downloaded one, however, it may still be active on your device.

The apps were “trojans,” or malicious pieces of software disguised as regular apps, as cyber experts call them.

When an unwitting victim installs the app, it installs malware on their device that can steal data or even take control of the device.

Dr. Webb discovered trojan apps.

The web was largely disguised as children’s mobile games.

Fake simulators, platformers, arcades, strategies, and shooters were among the games available.

Before the apps could be used on a smartphone, they required permission to “make and manage phone calls.”

Accepting the request gave the malware access to your phone number, text messages, GPS coordinates, and other sensitive information.

“A mobile phone number leak may appear insignificant at first glance,” researchers wrote.

“However, it has the potential to cause serious harm to users, particularly given that the games’ primary target audience is children.”

A total of 9.3 million Android apps were infected.

Hurry up and hide (2 million installs), Cat adventures (427,000 installs), and Drive school simulator (142,000 installs) were the top three offenders.

You can see the entire list of shady downloads here.

If you have any on your phone, uninstall them as soon as possible.

Experts advise that you only download apps from reputable and well-known publishers to avoid trojans.

It’s also crucial to keep your mobile software current.

Another way to protect yourself from malware is to download anti-virus software.

In other news, Apple has announced that beginning next year, customers will be able to repair their own iPhones for the first time.

According to officials, the United Kingdom is fighting a hacking epidemic aimed at consumers and businesses.

NASA has slammed Russia for firing a missile at one of its own satellites, causing the space station to swerve in an emergency maneuver.

A 75-year-old British man has expressed his displeasure after being duped into sending scammers hundreds of pounds via WhatsApp.

Brinkwire Have a story you’d like to share with the Brinkwire Tech and Science team? Email us at Brinkwire.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]