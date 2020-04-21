Netflix Buys Melissa McCarthy Movie For A Huge Fee Based On The Script And A Short Reel Alone

Netflix has acquired a new Melissa McCarthy movie for a huge fee, and a new report shines a light on the deal-making process. According to Deadline, Netflix agreed to pay a whopping $20 million for the movie–called The Starling–based on the script and a four-minute reel alone.

The movie is apparently finished with principal photography, and is now in post-production. The filmmakers were shopping around to find a distribution partner to release the drama. Deadline’s sources said $20 million is not the highest-ever price paid for only seeing a script and a short reel, though it didn’t name any other projects that have collected more than that.

The movie also stars Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, and Chris O’Dowd. McCarthy and O’Dowd portray a married couple who try to rekindle their love after a tragedy. Lionsgate, Sony 3000, and 101 Studios were also reportedly in talks to get the distribution rights before Netflix ultimately won out.

The Starling is directed by Ted Melfi, who directed the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures.

As for McCarthy, the prolific actress has received two Oscar nominations over the years, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for the drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the comedy Bridesmaids. Looking ahead, she will portray Ursula in Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid movie.

Deadline reported that Netflix closed the deal for The Starling on April 17. The buy comes during a strong time financially for Netflix, with the company’s stock price soaring as people stay home during the COVID-19 crisis.