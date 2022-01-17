Netflix has announced yet another price increase, making the app the most expensive streaming service.

NETFLIX subscribers are outraged after the entertainment giant announced on Friday that it is raising its prices in the United States.

All three of the service’s monthly subscription tiers have seen a price increase of between (dollar)1 and (dollar)2, making it the most expensive streaming platform in the country.

Netflix’s top 4K plan has been raised to (dollar)20 per month, up from (dollar)18, and its lowest tier has been raised to (dollar)10 per month.

The app’s most popular and mid-tier subscription tier has increased from (dollar)14 to (dollar)15.50 per month.

HBO Max, Showtime, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and other major streaming services all have similar plans.

Since 2014, this is the company’s sixth increase in monthly fees.

The most recent update to affect North American users was released in October 2020.

For new customers, the increases went into effect right away.

Existing members will be notified of the new prices when they receive their monthly bills in the coming weeks.

Netflix stated that the additional funds will be used to fund new programming in order to compete in the crowded streaming TV market.

“We recognize that people have more entertainment options than ever before, and we’re committed to giving our members an even better experience,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“We’re changing our prices to ensure that we can continue to provide a diverse range of high-quality entertainment options.”

“As always, we offer a variety of plans so that members can find a price that fits their budget,” said the spokesperson.

Companies vying for viewers’ attention to online entertainment are giving the world’s largest streaming service more competition than ever before.

Disney, Amazon, and Apple are just a few of the companies investing billions in new programming.

Netflix previously stated that in 2021, it would spend (dollar)17 billion on content.

The company has not yet revealed its spending plans for 2022.

Users in other markets, such as the United Kingdom, can expect price increases in the next six to 12 months, according to analysts.

“Price rises are inevitable and something we’ve become accustomed to over the last few years,” PP Foresight’s Paolo Pescatore told The Sun.

This isn’t the last price hike; there will be more in the future.

“It’s all about great storytelling and providing viewers with a broad, diverse catalog.”

“Netflix is a strong company that will continue to invest heavily in original content, which is still a priority.”

Fans were outraged by the news, which marked the service’s second price increase during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Twitter, one user wrote, “Another year, another f*****n Netflix price hike.”

“Netflix price hike again?” said another.

