Netflix is making a bunch of documentaries free on YouTube

Several of Netflix’s nature documentaries, including the critically acclaimed Our Planet and Babies, are streaming for free on the streamer’s YouTube page.

Netflix normally allows teachers to access and stream its documentaries in classrooms for various teachings, but since schools are closed right now, the company is bringing those documentaries to YouTube. This way, teachers can assign documentaries for students to watch without worrying about whether students have access to Netflix.

“Each title also has educational resources available, which can be used by both students and teachers,” a press release reads, “and we’ll be doing Q&As with some of the creators behind these projects so that students can hear from them firsthand.”

The 10 documentaries available for free include 13th, Abstract, Babies, Chasing Coral, Explained, Knock Down the House, Our Planet, Period. End of a Sentence, The White Helmets, and Zion. A couple of the documentaries focus on nature; others center on social issues, including poverty, racism, and systemic injustices. The education materials for each documentary can be found on Netflix’s blog. Although the documentaries are only available in English right now, Netflix’s blog states that subtitles “in more than a dozen languages will be available later this week.”