Netflix New Releases (April 2020): New Movies, Anime, And TV Shows

We, as a society, have never needed streaming entertainment more than we do right now. Thankfully, Netflix still reigns supreme and April will see plenty of new movies, TV shows, and original content for you to binge while you’re held up at home. Looking ahead, you can check out everything coming to the service below. Additionally, made sure to see what’s leaving Netflix soon.

April sees the streaming giant focusing on many of its original shows and movies, both new releases and older favorites back for new seasons. There are a few must-see family titles for parents at home with their kids away from school. The Big Show Show is a WWE series that features the wrestling star of the title playing a fictional version of himself who has to cope with modern family life. That’s not the only WWE title arriving next month either–the movie The Main Event features Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus in a movie about an aspiring 11-year-old wrestler who discovers a magical mask.

Other family titles include The Willoughbys, which is an animated comedy with a cast that features Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), and The Office creator Ricky Gervais. Anyone who saw Netflix’s last animated movie, the Oscar-nominated Klaus, knows that the bar has been set high for the company’s animated output, so hopefully this will be just as good. Another must-see release is Middleditch & Schwartz, which sees two of TV’s most talented comedy actors team up. Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch and Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz appear in this entirely improvised three-part special, based on their popular live show.

There are also some great movies hitting Netflix too. The fourth Matrix film is set for release next year, so get ready for that, you can check out the previous three movies in the hugely successful sci-fi series. Admittedly, the original Matrix is way better than the next two, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. But for those viewers who haven’t seen them since 2003, this is a perfect opportunity to revisit them.

Another ’90s sci-fi movie getting a new version next year is Mortal Kombat. While the history of video game adaptations isn’t exactly filled with good movies, the 1992 version of the classic game is actually one of the better examples, as it sensibly avoids a lot of plot and sticks to the fighting.

As far as anime goes, Seasons 4 and 5 of the hit series Bleach are arriving on April 21. Based on the manga by Tite Kubo of the same name, Bleach follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a person who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper–a Death God, similar to the Grim Reaper. He defends humans from spirits and helps others find the afterlife. There are 16 seasons in total–with Season 17 arriving next year–so there is plenty of time to catch up. However, beginning on April 21, Netflix will only have Seasons 1-5.

Below, you’ll find everything coming to Netflix for the month of April, as well as what’s leaving the service. If you’re interested in more streaming service news, check out what’s coming to Hulu and Disney+ for the month of April as well. And for more tips on how to cope and stay busy in our current situation, check out our guide on what to watch, stream, and play while social distancing.