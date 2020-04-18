Netflix releases free documentaries to watch on its YouTube channel

Netflix offers free educational content on YouTube: documentaries and series like Explaining, Our Planet and more.

Netflix offers free educational content during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19): these are documentaries and series such as Explaining, Our Planet and others, all available on YouTube for viewing even in France. The videos will be subtitled in several languages ​​in the coming days.

In a statement, Netflix explains that teachers are allowed to show documentaries from its catalog in classrooms. However, with quarantine, this is not currently possible.

“We have made available a selection of our resources and our documentary series on the American channel Netflix on YouTube“says the company.”Each title also has educational resources, which can be used by students and teachers“.

The films and series are currently only available in audio version and with English subtitles. Netflix says captions “in more than a dozen languages“will be available in the coming days, French will probably be on the list.

What are Netflix movies and series on YouTube?

These are the titles Netflix available on this YouTube playlist:

Links to the educational materials for each documentary can be found in the Netflix version.