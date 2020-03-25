Netflix Renews 3 Shows And Announces “Sparking Joy” From Marie Kondo

Netflix has renewed three of its unscripted TV shows. The streaming network has ordered second seasons of The Circle, Love is Blind, and Rhythm + Flow, all of which will premiere in 2021.

Additionally, Netflix has made a deal with Marie Kondo to create an all-new series called “Sparking Joy.” This follows on from her massively popular Netflix show “Tidying Up,” in which Kondo helped people declutter their homes. The show became a phenomenon that inspired countless memes.

Netflix Renewals:

Netflix New Show Announcement

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix vice president Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Rhythm + Flow features celebrities Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. as judges on a competition show looking for the next hip hop star. The Circle is another competition show–described as a “modern social experiment”–where people compete for a $100,000 prize, but the twist is they never see each other. Love is Blind, meanwhile, is a dating show featuring Vanessa and Nick Lachey as the hosts.

This news comes during a time when production on all Netflix shows and movies are currently shut down due to COVID-19. Netflix says it will be OK in the short-term because it has a built-up catalog of shows still to come. Netflix has created a $100 million fund to help hourly workers who are out of a job right now.