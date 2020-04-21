Netflix reveals release date and cast for Space Force

A new Netflix show Space Force is coming to the streaming service on Friday, May 29.

Space Force is from the same minds as comedy favorites like The Office and Parks and Recreation and stars big names like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, and more.

Just like The Office, Space Force will be a workplace comedy — this time focusing on the employees of America’s newest military branch. The series follows Carell, who plays the four-star Gen. Mark R. Naird, as he moves his family to a remote location in Colorado to lead a team of researchers and scientists.

Friends alum Kudrow will be playing Carell’s wife.

The cast also features John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

The Office was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2018, and even though it leaves the streaming service in January 2021 to exclusively live on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, the cast and concept of Space Force could be a promising replacement.

The idea for Space Force was initially announced in January 2019 after President Donald Trump announced a sixth branch of the military that would be tasked with protecting the U.S. and its allies in space.

Trump’s idea was at first met with a combination of excitement, dread, and mockery. Trump officially made the United States Space Force (USSF) a branch of the military on December 20 by signing into law the $738 billion defense bill.

It has been a year of firsts for the USSF since it officially became a branch of the military. In February, the USSF quietly conducted its first test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable ballistic missile across the Pacific Ocean. The USSF also launched a military communications satellite into space last month, which was the first time the new military branch actually went to space.