Netflix Teams With Boom Studios To Adapt Comics To TV Shows

It was a year ago that Netflix signed a deal with Dark Horse Entertainment to adapt the company’s comic book titles into original series. Now, another comics company is working with the streaming service to create shows based on its works.

Boom Studios has announced a first-look deal with Netflix to create live-action and animated originals based on Boom properties. In a press release, Netflix vice president of original series Brian Wright said, “[Boom Studios] characters are innately special, they’re colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us. We can’t wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world.”

While no specific titles have been revealed for adaptation just yet, Boom has a big roster of original creations, including Lumberjanes, Something is Killing the Children, Once & Future, and Mouse Guard.

“We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a streamer that is as prolific as we are,” Boom Studios CEO and founder Ross Richie said in a statement. “[Boom’s] unique partnership model benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers.”

The deal between Netflix and Boom Studios will last two years, with Richie and Boom president of development Stephen Christy serving as executive producers on all of the projects developed through the collaboration.